NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT), up $4.16 to $39.43.

Informa is buying the operator of websites for information technology vendors.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX), up $7.56 $485.89.

The streaming video giant's advertising-tiered plan has reportedly topped more than 23 million active users per month.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), up $5.42 to $82.60.

The energy company is buying Southwestern Energy for about $7.4 billion in an all-stock deal.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ), down 37 cents to $8.99.

The car rental company said it will sell about 20,000 electric vehicles.

KB Home (KBH), down $1.64 to $61.56.

The homebuilder's orders for its fourth quarter fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), up 72 cents to $57.52.

The energy company gave investors an encouraging fourth-quarter update.

Northern Technologies International Corp. (NTIC), down 55 cents to $11.75.

The rust and corrosion prevention company's fiscal first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Infosys Limited (INFY), up 72 cents to $18.83.

The business consulting services provider gave investors an encouraging fiscal third-quarter financial report.