Technical problem at German air traffic control causes delays and some cancellations

A technical problem at Germany's air traffic control agency caused disruptions on Friday, with some flights canceled at Frankfurt Airport, the country's biggest.

October 4, 2024 at 12:07PM

BERLIN — A technical problem at Germany's air traffic control agency caused disruptions on Friday, with some flights canceled at Frankfurt Airport, the country's biggest.

The air traffic control company DFS said the problem that arose Friday morning affected flight plans and weather data. It was resolved by 10:30 a.m. but caused delays of varying severity across the country.

Frankfurt Airport warned on its website that flight delays and cancellations could be expected throughout the day.

Operator Fraport said about 70 flights were canceled but didn't expect many more because the data problem had been resolved, German news agency dpa reported. The country's biggest airline, Lufthansa, said there were a few cancellations and delays but long-haul services weren't affected.

