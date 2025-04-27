Tech industry tried reducing AI's pervasive bias. Now Trump wants to end its 'woke AI' efforts

Google tried to place technical guardrails to reduce those disparities before rolling out Gemini's AI image generator just over a year ago. It ended up overcompensating for the bias, placing people of color and women in inaccurate historical settings, such as answering a request for American founding fathers with images of men in 18th century attire who appeared to be Black, Asian and Native American. Google quickly apologized and temporarily pulled the plug on the feature, but the outrage became a rallying cry taken up by the political right.