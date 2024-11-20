Tech companies settle lawsuit alleging they overcharged the US Army

Both Iron Bow — a company that resells technology products to the government — and Dell competed for contracts to sell basic hardware to the Army between 2020 and 2024, while Iron Bow also distributed Dell products, the lawsuit said. At the same time, the lawsuit alleged Dell gave Iron Bow discounts on Dell products to sell to the U.S. Army, while simultaneously offering the government higher prices than it offered to Iron Bow. The arrangement artificially increased the price of goods sold to the military while simultaneously providing the illusion of competition, the lawsuit said.