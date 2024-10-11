Tech clash at America's Cup: British bank on Mercedes F1 boost while Kiwis keep design in-house

''The great thing about the Cup and Formula 1 is the amount of overlap in this sort of technology space,'' Willis says. ''So yes, you've got a hull in water and you got foils in water and you've got sails on one side, and you've got an engine and tires on the other. That's sort of 10% of difference. There's this 80+% overlap and that means that an F1 team can be involved in an awful large part of the whole program.''