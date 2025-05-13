Tears, trauma and a million-dollar necklace as defiant Kim Kardashian faces Paris robbery suspects

PARIS — Defiant in diamonds, Kim Kardashian appeared in a Paris courtroom Tuesday to testify in the trial over the 2016 armed robbery that upended her life. The reality star and business mogul gave emotional, at times harrowing, testimony about the night masked men tied her up at gunpoint and stole more than $6 million in jewelry.
Here's what she revealed — and what's still to come.
A night that changed everything
Kardashian said she was starting to doze off in bed in the early hours when she heard stomping on the stairs. She assumed it was her sister Kourtney returning from a night out. ''Hello? Hello? Who is it?'' she called.
Moments later, two masked men burst in. They dragged the concierge in handcuffs. They were dressed as police.
''I thought it was some sort of terrorist attack,'' she said.
She grabbed her phone but froze — ''I didn't know what 911 was (in France).'' She tried to call her sister and her bodyguard, but one man grabbed her hand to stop her. They threw her on the bed, bound her hands and held a gun to her back.
''I have babies,'' she recalled telling the robbers. ''I have to make it home. They can take everything. I just have to make it home.''