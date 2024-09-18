Wires

Teamsters union declines to endorse Trump or Harris, after endorsing Biden in 2020 and being courted by Trump this year

Teamsters union declines to endorse Trump or Harris, after endorsing Biden in 2020 and being courted by Trump this year.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 18, 2024 at 7:04PM

WASHINGTON — Teamsters union declines to endorse Trump or Harris, after endorsing Biden in 2020 and being courted by Trump this year.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings

New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings.

Wires

Voters view Harris slightly more favorably than they did in July, when she entered the 2024 race, AP-NORC poll finds

Wires

Search for man suspected of wounding 5 people on Kentucky highway ends with discovery of body believed to be shooter