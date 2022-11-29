More from Star Tribune
Local
Snow emergencies declared with 5" to 8" of snow possible
A winter storm warning is in effect for the seven-county metro area until 9 p.m. Tuesday and also includes a large portion of central and southern Minnesota.
Politics
Minnesota DFL tries to improve odds of being early presidential primary state
DFL leaders say if chosen by the Democratic National Committee, they will try to move up the presidential primary day.
Duluth
WELY radio sold to northwestern Wisconsin station owner
Shell Lake, Wis.,-based Zoe Communications, which owns 11 northwestern Wisconsin radio stations, has bought WELY for $130,000, according to a news release from the Bois Forte Band.
Local
Visa broker in Thai sex trafficking ring brought down in 'Bangkok Dark Nights' probe pleads guilty
Feds extradited Sumalee Intarathong from Thailand last year to face charges in case first filed in 2017.
Local
Police: Unlicensed driver was under influence during collision near U that killed cancer researcher
A state official said the 25-year-old man has never had a Minnesota driver's license.