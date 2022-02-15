The defending Olympic champion U.S. men's curling team beat Switzerland 7-4 and moved within reach of a playoff berth.

John Shuster's team is in fourth place after its fourth win, with matches against the two bottom teams in the standings — Italy and Denmark — remaining. Six wins would definitely earn the 2018 gold medalists a spot in the semifinals, and five might even be good enough.

The Swiss led 4-2 after six ends before the Americans (4-3) rolled off three scoring ends in a row. They picked up two points in the seventh with the last-rock advantage known as the hammer, then stole a point in the eighth and ninth when Switzerland held the edge.

Dang, what a shot https://t.co/MYdLp8WiHA — Rachel Blount (@BlountStrib) February 15, 2022

Defending silver medalist Sweden (7-0) remained unbeaten with an 8-3 win over Denmark in the morning session. Britain (5-1) is in second, and Canada (5-2) beat China 10-8 to hold onto third place.

Standings: Men's curling round robin

The Americans entered the day tied for fourth with Switzerland and Russia, which lost to Norway 12-5.