Team physicians in college sports wary of greater liability risk with athletes now making big money

The professionalization of college sports has prompted concern among team physicians that they will be exposed to a greater risk of being sued by athletes who claim a poor outcome from treatment caused them to lose future earnings.
Before July 2021, when college athletes were cleared to be compensated by third parties for the use of their name, image and likeness, such lawsuits would have been virtually unwinnable.
Four years later, and with schools set to share millions directly with their athletes, team physicians are wary. Some of the most high-profile college athletes are already signing multimillion-dollar deals and six-figure contracts are common.
Though no malpractice lawsuits seeking lost future earnings at the college level are known to have been filed, it's only a matter of time, said Dr. James Borchers, Big Ten chief medical officer and president and CEO of the U.S. Council for Athletes' Health.
''The complexity for the clinician is going to be significant,'' he said. ''I do think there are people who are going to evaluate this and say, ‘I didn't sign up for an 18-year-old making a million dollars and then saying the decision I make affected their ability to make money.' I think you may see people say this isn't for me.''
Eagles case grabbed attention
The case of former Philadelphia Eagles player Chris Maragos jolted the sports medicine field in 2023 when a jury ordered his surgeon and an orthopedics group affiliated with the team to pay him $43.5 million for lost future earnings and pain and suffering after he alleged improper care of a knee injury. The orthopedics group ended its two-decade association with the Eagles out of fear of future lawsuits.
At the college level, it still would be hard for an athlete to contend a team doctor's errant care cost them an opportunity to make money in professional sports because there are no guarantees to play at the next level. However, a college athlete who didn't have an optimal recovery could argue treatment reduced their ability to make NIL money or to transfer to a higher-level school where they could make more money.