Team Penske turmoil at Talladega brings out defense of Cindric from ex Braves slugger Chipper Jones

''I felt like I kind of just got pinched, was trying not to wreck the cars in front of me, including Joey. It was a messy end of the stage ... Joey could have probably done better, we let one slip there,'' Cindric said. "I can understand his frustration without kind of seeing the whole picture. These are the types of things that when you're expecting someone to have your best interest, those are the challenges, right? We have a lot of meetings centered around that. I feel like it requires constant maintenance. It's not always pretty. The conversations aren't always easy.