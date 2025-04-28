Team Penske turmoil at Talladega brings out defense of Cindric from ex Braves slugger Chipper Jones

TALLADEGA, Ala. — If there's beef between teammates Austin Cindric and Joey Logano — and none other than Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is convinced there is — then Team Penske has some work to do to smooth things over.
At the end of the second stage of Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway, Cindric didn't help Logano enough to Logano's liking and it allowed rival Toyota driver Bubba Wallace to win the stage and valuable bonus points that come with it. Logano launched into an expletive-laden rant on his team radio in which he seethed at fellow Ford driver Cindric.
''Way to go Austin,'' said Logano in the part suitable for print. ''You just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota a stage win. Nice job. Way to go ... put that in the book.''
Cindric and Team Penske management seemed to understand. Jones was not so forgiving in a series of social media posts.
''Good teammates are hard to come by, Boss! Remember that one of urs MFed u on national tv, when in all actuality, u did everything possible to keep from wrecking him,'' Jones wrote. ''Hate to be #dueces in the ‘team' meeting on Monday. Some people are ‘hooray for our team as long as I'm the star' as every team has them. Hendrick, RCR, JGR, Penske, etc. Sometimes karma is glorious.''
And, just in case ''anyone is confused, lemme be clear," Jones wrote as he tagged Logano as the target of his ire. Jones, who grew up not far from Daytona International Speedway and apparently is a NASCAR fan, continued his rant by calling Logano ''selfish'' in another post, and celebrated in yet another when Logano was disqualified for failing post-race inspection.
At Team Penske, the reaction was more muted.
''I felt like I kind of just got pinched, was trying not to wreck the cars in front of me, including Joey. It was a messy end of the stage ... Joey could have probably done better, we let one slip there,'' Cindric said. "I can understand his frustration without kind of seeing the whole picture. These are the types of things that when you're expecting someone to have your best interest, those are the challenges, right? We have a lot of meetings centered around that. I feel like it requires constant maintenance. It's not always pretty. The conversations aren't always easy.