Team Penske has miserable Indy 500 qualifying day with 1 crashed car and 2 failed inspections

Cindric said the modified attenuators on Newgarden's and Power's cars were different from McLaughlin's and that it was team error. A year ago, Team Penske was caught in a push-to-pass scandal in which Newgarden was found to have access to the additional boost of horsepower when he should not have. He was stripped of his season-opening victory and Penske suspended Cindric for two races, which included the Indy 500.