As pandemic fatigue wears on, more people seem to be turning to tea for its health benefits and as a remedy against burnout. The consumption of tea around the world is second only to water, and it seems to be growing. TeaTime magazine has had a 30% increase in Facebook followers and a 45% increase in Instagram followers over the past year, according to Lorna Reeves, the magazine's editor. Many enthusiasts ritualize their teatimes. Here's how to develop a ritual all your own.

• Forget the fuss. While ceremony and protocol infuse tea practices worldwide, the manner of teatime is personal. The famed British version of afternoon tea can be as imposing as its fine bone china. By contrast, Chado, Japan's tea ritual, favors serenity over decadence.

Tea is often paired with snacks that can be sweet (pastries) or savory (finger sandwiches). Indian tea culture has a particularly vast array of snacks, including miniature dried-fruit samosas and chakli, a fried spiral of spiced lentils.

• Get quiet. Avoid work or distracting devices. No e-mail. No phone. And maybe nobody but yourself.

• Anytime can be teatime. The most common time is 3:30 or 4 p.m., but do whatever works for you. Perhaps, like Oprah Winfrey, your teatime is a morning chai. For late lunchers, maybe 11 a.m. is a better fit. But teatime can just as easily be a calming sip of camomile before bed.

• Keep it simple. Here are the basics: Boiling water will ruin green or oolong teas, Reeves said. Teas have various steeping times, with an average of three minutes, but check packaging instructions (oolong teas are great for multiple steeps). If you steep too long, you can add more water. Enthusiasts value loose leaves over tea bags.