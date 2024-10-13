Sports

TE Engram active for Jaguars against Bears in London

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

October 13, 2024 at 12:22PM

LONDON — Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The two-time Pro Bowler had missed the past four games with a hamstring injury.

The Jaguars' inactives were DE Myles Cole, OL Javon Foster, OL Cole Van Lanen, DT Tyler Lacy, and DT Jeremiah Ledbetter.

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was inactive after picking up a calf injury in practice Thursday.

Chicago's other inactives were safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), DL Zacch Pickens (groin), DB Terell Smith (hip), OL Nate Davis, WR Velus Jones Jr., and DL Dominique Robinson.

