DURHAM, N.H. — Two starters had double-doubles and Blondeau Tchoukuiengo came off the bench to score 18 points to carry New Hampshire to a 93-54 season-opening win over Division III Keene State on Wednesday.
Nick Guadarrama had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats and Jayden Martinez added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Nick Johnson had 12 points.
Jeric Cichon had 13 points for the Owls, Nate Siow 12 and Jeff Hunter 11.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Bateman ends his Gophers career by opting out again
Rashod Bateman, the reigning Big Ten receiver of the year, won't be back with the Gophers when their current pause for COVID-19 ends.
Gophers
Blackmon, Littles lead North Alabama past Oakwood 98-74
Jamari Blackmon scored 18 points and Emanuel Littles had 16 points and 15 rebounds as North Alabama romped past Oakwood 98-74 on Wednesday in a season opener.
Gophers
Smiths help Mizzou roll past Oral Roberts 91-64
Mark Smith scored 18 points, Xavier Pinson added 17 and Dru Smith 16 as Missouri cruised past Oral Roberts in a season opener 91-64 Wednesday night.
Gophers
Army defeats US Merchant Marine Academy 93-32
Josh Caldwell had 12 points and seven rebounds as Army rolled past Merchant Marine Academy 93-32 on Wednesday night in a season opener.
Gophers
Alatishe, Thompson lead Oregon State past Cal 71-63
Warith Alatishe scored 16 points, Ethan Thompson added 15 and Oregon State opened the season with a 71-63 win over Pac-12 rival California in what counts as a nonconference game on Wednesday.