NEW YORK — Taylor Swift's blockbuster concert film ''The Eras Tour'' will make its streaming debut on Disney+, the Walt Disney Co. announced Wednesday.

The film, now titled ''Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" will land on the streaming platform March 15. Five new songs will be included with the film, including ''Cardigan.''

'''The Eras Tour' has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+," said Bob Iger, Disney chief executive, in a statement.

''The Eras Tour'' amassed more than $262 million worldwide in theaters after opening in October, setting a new record for concert films. Swift partnered with AMC Theaters for the release in a first-of-its-kind deal that cut out Hollywood studios and instead sent the film directly into theaters. That left a second round of bidding for streaming rights.

''The Eras Tour'' film will hit Disney+ about a month before Swift's recently announced new album, ''The Tortured Poets Department,'' drops on April 19. On Sunday, she won best album at the Grammys for ''Midnights.''