Taylor Swift's Eras Tour ends by shattering own record, grossing an estimated $2.2B, Pollstar says

''We are witnessing history in the making. What Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour accomplished in 21 months across five continents before 10 million fans is extraordinary and unprecedented. The tour's $2.2 billion estimated gross is the highest of all time and nearly doubles the second biggest tour,'' said Andy Gensler, editor-in-chief of Pollstar & VenuesNow, in a statement. ''It's also an example of the limits this industry continues to push far past while bringing music, community and peak life experiences to legions across the globe.''