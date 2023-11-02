POP/ROCK

Taylor Swift, "1989 (Taylor's Version)"

Nine years to the day since the release of Swift's "1989," the rerecorded version of her blockbuster 2014 album has arrived — the fourth installment in her elaborate campaign to remake her first six studio LPs.

Described by the singer at the time as her first "official pop album," "1989" extended the experimentation with gleaming synth textures and razor-sharp hooks that Swift had shown off in a handful of singles from her previous album, "Red." The album was 2014's biggest seller and won a Grammy for album of the year.

Like the earlier Taylor's Versions, the new "1989" comes with freshly recorded tracks from her so-called vault. Here are the five vault tracks from "1989," ranked from worst to best:

5. "Slut!" Even though Taylor and Beyoncé have yet to formally collaborate on a song, this bleary synth-pop track about a risky romance suggests that Swift has been paying close attention to Bey for years: "If I'm gonna be drunk, might as well be drunk in love," Swift sings, quoting Beyoncé's 2013 single. Strong concept, so-so execution.

4. "Is It Over Now?" "I think of jumping off of very tall somethings," Swift sings in this vivid account of a relationship doomed to failure — but without enough of the self-flagellating wit that distinguishes "Anti-Hero," her big hit from last year's "Midnights." Most quotable lyric: "Your new girl is my clone."

3. "Say Don't Go." One of Swift's opening acts on the 1989 Tour was Haim, the L.A. sister trio who've turned up on her albums. With its booming retro-'80s drums and its shouted backing vocals, this throbbing pop-rock jam — which Swift co-wrote with the great Diane Warren — sounds like a Haim outtake.

2. "Now That We Don't Talk." Speculation about Swift's star-studded dating life kicked into high gear with 2010's lacerating "Dear John" (presumably about John Mayer). But the people need to know whom she's referring to in this hilarious takedown of a dude she's kicked to the curb: "I don't have to pretend I like acid rock / Or that I like to be on a mega-yacht / With important men who think important thoughts."

1. "Suburban Legends." With the possible exception of Drake, Swift is pop's most effective nurser of past grievances, and here — over a surging arena-disco groove — she examines a fraught high school reunion in one indelible image after another. Come for the guy "flush with the currency of cool"; stay for the kiss "that's gonna screw me up forever."

MIKAEL WOOD, Los Angeles Times

