It would be sick to see Taylor in the intimate First Avenue Mainroom, but since that's not on the docket, the next best thing is the "TaylorMania: a Swiftie Celebration." Wear your best Taylor Swift costume for a chance to win a contest and make a friendship bracelet, take the moment and taste it! (Sat. 9 p.m., 701 N. 1st Av., Mpls., $20, axs.com/events/490045/taylormania-tickets?skin=firstavenue)

InBound BrewCo is hosting an entire weekend's worth of events, including Taylor Swift live band karaoke (it might even be appropriate to belt "All Too Well" (Taylor's Version) (10 Minute Version), friendship bracelets for sale, Swiftie trivia and a DJ. They're also doing drink pairings, so you don't have to rely on your roommate's cheap rosé. (June 22 7-9 p.m., June 23 7-10 p.m., June 24 7-10 p.m., 701 N. 5th St., Mpls., free, inboundbrew.co)

If you're familiar with the deep cuts (any "Ronan" stans in the chat?), make sure to check out this trivia event hosted by Flip Phone at the AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown. Even if you're not a Swiftie scholar, Taylor Swift Trivia night offers themed drinks and appetizers on Wednesday. (Wed. 7:30 p.m., 401 Hennepin Av., Mpls., $8, www.etix.com)

Do You Need to Calm Down? Wilderness Fitness & Coworking is hosting a yoga class centered around Taylor Swift songs where Eras outfits are encouraged! Good way to relax after the first night and prepare for night two. (June 24 10:30 a.m., 1010 W. Lake St., Mpls., $30, www.thewildernessmn.com)

Try a workout class for free with Taylor Swift songs as an added bonus. Basecamp Fitness in North Loop is offering two free classes on Friday with samples from Number 12 Cider and a full soundtrack of Taylor Swift. Out of shape? We're sure you'll shake it off. (June 23 11 a.m. and noon, 56 Hennepin Av., Mpls., free, basecampfitnessnorthloop.brandbot.io)

Don't have tickets to the Eras Tour? You're certainly not alone. KS95 is giving away tickets on June 23 at the first of their two Taylor Swift Eras Parties at the Green Room in Uptown. You can expect lots of screaming/crying/throwing up, etc. If you're still lamenting the final night of Taylor mania, you can dance the night away to Taylor's songs at the Green Room on Saturday as well. (June 23 and June 23 8 p.m., 2923 Girard Av. S., Mpls., $13, ages 18-plus, www.ks95.com)