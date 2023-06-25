More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
www.startribune.com
Taylor Swift fans dress up for the Eras Tour
'Swifties' show their outfits down to each detail outside U.S. Bank Stadium
Twins
Twins lose to Tigers 3-2 after Detroit dinks and dunks its way to big inning vs. Pablo López
The Twins hit a pair of home runs, but that wasn't enough run support after the Tigers' three-run second inning.
Twins
'I feel fast. Very fast.' Twins' Lewis returning to old form
Knee injuries have slowed star prospect Royce Lewis, but his recent form at bat and on the bases has been outstanding.
Local
Teen boy fatally shot in Moorhead; police and BCA investigating
Investigators say they are still trying to figure out what happened.
Duluth
Minnesota briefs: Solar power for church in Duluth
A new 34.4 kilowatt solar array will provide 40% of the power for the Unitarian Universalist Congregation.