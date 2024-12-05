Taylor Swift 'Eras' tie-in book is a smash, selling more than 800,000 copies in first weekend

The sales put Swift in rare company. The only bigger nonfiction launch was the first volume of Barack Obama's presidential memoirs, ''A Promised Land," which sold 816,000 copies its first week on shelves in 2020, according to Circana, which does not include audio and e-book sales. But Obama's memoir was available through all major outlets and Circana's tracking for ''Eras Tour Book'' accounts only for its first weekend sales.