Sports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the US Open men's final

Taylor Swift is at the U.S. Open to watch another Taylor perform.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 8, 2024 at 7:15PM

Taylor Swift is at the U.S. Open to watch another Taylor perform.

Swift is at the men's final along with Travis Kelce on Sunday, four days after watching her boyfriend's Kansas City Chiefs open their NFL season with a victory.

The singing superstar was wearing a red-and-white checkered dress when she arrived for the match between American Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner of Italy. Kelce was dressed in a white shirt and sweater, looking appropriately attired for Wimbledon.

The couple sat in a box at Arthur Ashe Stadium along with Patrick Mahomes, Kelce's teammate with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, and his wife, Brittany.

The U.S. Open posted a photo on social media of Swift enjoying a Honey Deuce, the tournament's cocktail phenom that runs for $23.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Jared Jones strikes out 9 in Pirates' 7-3 win over Nationals

Jared Jones cruised through seven innings, striking out nine, as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Sunday for a split of the four-game series.

Sports

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agree on $240 million deal that is the first at $60 million per year

Sports

France waves farewell to its sporting summer at the Paralympics closing ceremony