Sports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game 1 of ALCS at Yankee Stadium

Turns out, Taylor and Travis like to watch a little baseball, too.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 15, 2024 at 2:09AM
Travis Kelce, right, and Taylor Swift attend Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Yankees and Guardians in New York on Monday. (Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Turns out, Taylor and Travis like to watch a little baseball, too.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, were at Yankee Stadium on Monday night for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.

The famous couple sat together in a suite down the right-field line, in the second row above postseason bunting and a flag commemorating the Yankees' 1932 World Series championship.

Kelce, a Westlake, Ohio, native who went to high school in Cleveland Heights, sported a dark baseball cap with the words Midnight Rodeo on it. Swift also wore a hat on a 50-degree night in the Bronx.

Kelce, who turned 35 on Oct. 5, grew up rooting for Kenny Lofton and Cleveland in the 1990s. Kelce threw a wild ceremonial first pitch before the Guardians' season opener last year.

It was the second major sporting event for Swift and Kelce in New York City over the past five-plus weeks. The couple also sat in a box to watch the men's final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Sept. 8 in Queens.

Kelce and the Chiefs, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, had a bye this weekend after opening the season 5-0. Their next game is Sunday at San Francisco, a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Mexico is struggling to stamp out a homophobic soccer chant ahead of the World Cup

Guadalajara is the capital of a Mexican state that is home to tequila and Mariachi music. It is also considered the birthplace of a less flattering tradition – a homophobic soccer chant that has cost Mexico hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines over the past two decades.

Sports

Man United great Alex Ferguson to step down as club ambassador in latest change under Jim Ratcliffe

Sports

Liberty to visit Lynx Wednesday