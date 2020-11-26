ESTERO, Fla. — Terry Taylor had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Austin Peay beat Nebraska Omaha 72-66 on Wednesday at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Jordyn Adams had 18 points for Austin Peay (1-0). Reginald Gee added 14 points. Mike Peake had four blocks.

Marlon Ruffin had 20 points for the Mavericks (0-1). Marco Smith added 10 points. Matt Pile had 14 rebounds.