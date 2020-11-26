ESTERO, Fla. — Terry Taylor had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Austin Peay beat Nebraska Omaha 72-66 on Wednesday at the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Jordyn Adams had 18 points for Austin Peay (1-0). Reginald Gee added 14 points. Mike Peake had four blocks.
Marlon Ruffin had 20 points for the Mavericks (0-1). Marco Smith added 10 points. Matt Pile had 14 rebounds.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Bateman ends his Gophers career by opting out again
Rashod Bateman, the reigning Big Ten receiver of the year, won't be back with the Gophers when their current pause for COVID-19 ends.
Gophers
Blackmon, Littles lead North Alabama past Oakwood 98-74
Jamari Blackmon scored 18 points and Emanuel Littles had 16 points and 15 rebounds as North Alabama romped past Oakwood 98-74 on Wednesday in a season opener.
Gophers
Smiths help Mizzou roll past Oral Roberts 91-64
Mark Smith scored 18 points, Xavier Pinson added 17 and Dru Smith 16 as Missouri cruised past Oral Roberts in a season opener 91-64 Wednesday night.
Gophers
Army defeats US Merchant Marine Academy 93-32
Josh Caldwell had 12 points and seven rebounds as Army rolled past Merchant Marine Academy 93-32 on Wednesday night in a season opener.
Gophers
Alatishe, Thompson lead Oregon State past Cal 71-63
Warith Alatishe scored 16 points, Ethan Thompson added 15 and Oregon State opened the season with a 71-63 win over Pac-12 rival California in what counts as a nonconference game on Wednesday.