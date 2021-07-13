DENVER – Taylor Rogers was hoping to go to the All-Star Game to watch his brother. It turns out it will be the other way around.

The American League added the Twins lefthander to the roster on Tuesday night as a replacement for Seattle's Yusei Kikuchi.

Rogers, a Colorado native, is a first-time All-Star and joins Nelson Cruz as Twins representatives on the AL roster. Rogers is 2-3 with a 3.35 ERA and eight saves this season; the news came one day after arguably his worst performance of the year, when he gave up a grand slam in a span of 10 pitches against the Tigers.

But Rogers has otherwise been a consistent presence this season on an often shaky Twins bullpen. He is 17-17 with a 3.14 ERA and 49 saves in six seasons with the Twins.

Rogers' twin brother, Tyler, is having an outstanding season for San Francisco, but the sidewinding righthanded reliever was not added to the NL roster despite a 1.47 ERA and 10 saves in 42 appearances for the Giants.

The AL also added Tampa Bay's Andrew Kittredge as a replacement for Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.