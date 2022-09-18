Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Taylor Landfair, a redshirt sophomore, had 16 kills and seven digs, and two freshmen, Mckenna Wucherer and Carter Booth had career-highs in kills as the No. 6 Gophers beat Washington State 25-16, 25-13, 24-26, 25-20 on Saturday night on the final day of the Diet Coke Classic volleyball tournament at Maturi Pavilion.

Wucherer, a 6-1 outside hitter, had 15 kills, the final one on match point, and hit .520. Booth, a 6-7 middle blocker, added 12 kills and hit .524.

Minnesota (5-3) was coming off back-to-back 3-1 home losses to No. 9 Stanford last weekend and No. 22 Pepperdine on Thursday.

Melani Shaffmaster had 44 assists for the Gophers and Jenna Wenaas had 10 digs.

The Gophers hit .364, the Cougars (8-3), led by Lauren Jansen's 16 kills, hit .192.

Minnesota will open its Big Ten season next weekend against Purdue at 7 p.m. Friday in West Lafayette, Ind. Then Gophers will host defending NCAA champion Wisconsin at 7 p.m. next Sunday.

• The Gophers tennis team went 7-0 in singles and 5-3 in doubles on the second day of three in the six-team Gopher Invitational at the Baseline Tennis Center.

• Minnesota State Mankato and St. Cloud State shared the top spot in the NSIC swimming & diving preseason coaches' poll. The Mavericks are the two-time defending conference champions.