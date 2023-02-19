Taylor Heise scored twice early in the second period as the No. 4 Gophers beat host St. Thomas 4-2 on Saturday in WCHA women's hockey to keep their conference title hopes alive.

With the victory in Mendota Heights, Minnesota (25-5-3, 22-3-3 WCHA) moved one point ahead of Ohio State in the conference standings. The Gophers have 68 points, the Buckeyes (27-4-2, 22-4-1) have 67 after losing 6-5 to Wisconsin on Saturday in the first game of that series. The second game is Sunday.

The Gophers win the regular-season title if the Badgers win the second game in regulation. If Ohio State loses in overtime or a shootout, it would earn one point and tie Minnesota for first place. A win of any kind gives the Buckeyes an outright title.

To get in that position, at all, the Gophers needed to sweep the Tommies and it wasn't easy. Alexa Dobchuk made 55 saves for St. Thomas to keep the game close. Skylar Vetter had 24 stops for Minnesota.

It was 1-1 after the first period. Abigail Boreen scored for the Gophers at 9:52. About two minutes later, Lotti Odnoga counter for the Tommies.

Heise put Minnesota ahead 3-1 with goals at 49 seconds and 2:14 of the second. The first of them came on a power play. The second brought her season total to a team-high 32.

Anna Solheim of the Tommies cut the lead to 3-2 at 3:36 of the third before Abbey Murphy got Minnesota's final goal in the 13th minute.