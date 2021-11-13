The No. 3 Gophers women's hockey team scored four goals in a 4½-minute stretch of the opening period en route to a 10-0 victory over the winless Rochester Institute of Technology on Friday at Ridder Arena. The 10 goals were a season high by four.

Forward Taylor Heise scored two of the first three goals and finished with a hat trick and five points for Minnesota (8-3), which has won seven games in a row.

Heise opened the scoring at 13 minutes, 10 seconds on a shorthanded tally. After freshman Peyton Hemp found the net, Heise scored again at 16:50 to make it 3-0. Audrey Wethington had the final goal of the first at 17:38.

Abigail Boreen, Josey Dunne and Emily Zumwinkle had goals for Minnesota in the second period.

Crystalyn Hengler, Catie Skaja and Heise, with 2:18 left, scored goals in the third.

Heise, a senior who played for Red Wing in high school, leads the team in goals with eight and in points with 19. The assistant captain, who had a game-high seven shots on goal against RIT, has at least one point in the past nine games this season but this was her first multi-goal game.

Both teams played two goalies.

For the Gophers, Olivia King had eight saves and Makayla Pahl four for 12 total.

Sarah Coe stopped 32 shots for the Tigers (0-13) and Taylor Liotta 17 for 49 total saves. Minnesota dominated in shots attempted 102-23.

This was only the second meeting ever between these teams. The Gophers beat RIT 6-2 in the opening round of the 2015 NCAA tournament.

News services