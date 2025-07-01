Taylor Fritz wins resumed Wimbledon match in which Mpetshi Perricard hit a record 153 mph serve

''He didn't want to. That's totally understandable. I wasn't bothered or, I guess, upset at him for not wanting to play. I totally get it,'' said Fritz, a 27-year-old Californian. ''But I still felt confident. It would have been easy for me to get frustrated about not being able to play last night. To be honest, I felt confident going into the fifth set — (whether) it was last night or today. I had to tell myself he's going to be sleeping on what just happened in the fourth set. I'm going to come back and keep doing what I was doing.''