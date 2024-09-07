Taylor Fritz can end a Grand Slam drought for American men by beating Jannik Sinner at the US Open

''When I first met him, Taylor was an odd cat, different cat. I mean, I definitely wasn't thinking he was going to do what he's done,'' Tiafoe said. ''He's changed his body unbelievably. He's just really talented. He was a part-time player; he played couple times of week; had a court at his house. He'll tell you, he went to a normal high school. He was just a normal kid, while we're out there grinding. Then he started putting more time into it.''