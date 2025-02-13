Pop star Taylor Dayne becomes reality TV regular and cancer detection advocate

“It’s my muscle. I’m a trained athlete that way. Vocalizing is one thing but all the care I do — the running, the power walking, the Pilates, the breathing, sleep and all the other tools I’ve learned to take care of my body. I’ve also learned that when I’m on the road, I’m a disciplined crazy person. I’m very strict with what I do after shows, what I do as part of the shows, staying quiet during the necessary things. The mental game. Knowing when to sit back and let the voice heal.”