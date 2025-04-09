Taylor and Serrano to headline again at Madison Square Garden. This time, all the fighters are women

NEW YORK — When Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fought three years ago at Madison Square Garden, it did more than open a thrilling rivalry between two of boxing's best.
It opened doors for women's boxers that neither could have imagined were ever available.
A professional boxing career wasn't even a consideration for girls when Taylor was growing up in Ireland, let alone one that would lead to one of the most famous venues in sports as the main event — a spot women's boxers had never occupied.
When Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) and Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) return to Madison Square Garden on July 11 for their third fight, they will again serve as the main event. And this time, women's matches will make up the entire card.
''Like I said the first time around, it was never a dream for me to fight at the Garden because it was never there. Like, I never knew that women could headline the Garden,'' Serrano said. "So the first time, it was like a dream I never knew I had.
''But now, for these girls, I'm an inspiration. Me and Katie are an inspiration for fighting and headlining a card at the Garden. Now to be able to headline and have an all-girl card is truly, truly amazing.''
Taylor won the first fight by split decision before a sold-out crowd of 19,187 that was split between her Irish and Serrano's Puerto Rican fans. She won a unanimous decision in the rematch last year, getting the nod by one point on all three judges' cards, as the co-main event to Jake Paul's victory over Mike Tyson at the Dallas Cowboys' stadium.
The trilogy bout, for Taylor's undisputed 140-pound titles, seems certain to be another slugfest. Yet both insist the action on the card that will stream on Netflix starts well before the final fight.