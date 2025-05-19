Taxpayers in metro Phoenix still footing the bill for Joe Arpaio's immigration crackdowns

PHOENIX — Twenty years ago, when Arizona became frustrated with its porous border with Mexico, the state passed a series of immigration laws as proponents regularly griped about how local taxpayers get stuck paying the education, health care and other costs for people in the U.S. illegally.
Then-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio gladly took up the cause, launching 20 large-scale traffic patrols targeting immigrants from January 2008 through October 2011. That led to a 2013 racial profiling verdict and expensive court-ordered overhauls of the agency's traffic patrol operations and, later, its internal affairs unit.
Eight years after Arpaio was voted out, taxpayers in Maricopa County are still paying legal and compliance bills from the crackdowns. The tab is expected to reach $352 million by midsummer 2026, including $34 million approved Monday by the county's governing board.
While the agency has made progress on some fronts and garnered favorable compliance grades in certain areas, it hasn't yet been deemed fully compliant with court-ordered overhauls.
Since the profiling verdict, the sheriff's office has been criticized for disparate treatment of Hispanic and Black drivers in a series of studies of its traffic stops. The latest study, however, shows significant improvements. The agency's also dogged by a crushing backlog of internal affairs cases.
Thomas Galvin, chairman of the county's governing board, said the spending is ''staggering'' and has vowed to find a way to end the court supervision.
''I believe at some point someone has to ask: Can we just keep doing this?'' Galvin said. ''Why do we have to keep doing this?''
Critics of the sheriff's office have questioned why the county wanted to back out of the case now that taxpayers are finally beginning to see changes at the sheriff's office.