Tax tips for recently married couples and first-time parents

NEW YORK — Taxes may not be the first thing on your mind when you celebrate a joyous occasion like a marriage or a new baby. But once you return from your honeymoon or while your newborn is napping, you'll need to spend some time thinking about them.
Keeping your documents organized, updating your withholding and knowing which tax credits you're eligible for are some crucial steps as couples and parents navigate tax season, said Henry Grzes, lead manager of tax practice & ethics for the American Institute of CPAs.
The deadline to file your 2024 taxes is Tuesday. If you run out of time, you can file for an extension until Oct. 15.
Here are some expert recommendations if you are filing taxes as a newlywed or new parent.
Keep things organized
Keeping your tax documents organized is a great practice regardless of your filing year. Having your tax documents in a folder on your personal computer, even if it's pictures of the documents, can help you have everything in the same place, said Tyler Horn, a certified financial planner and head of planning at Origin, a financial planning app.
''Just take a picture with your phone, send it and keep it in that secure folder on your computer. That way you have everything together,'' Horn said.
It's also good to keep your records for the future. The IRS recommends that you keep your documents for at least three years and up to seven depending on your situation.