Tax revenue could drop by 10 percent amid turmoil at IRS

“We tried to make clear this is a logistics operation. There’s a science to it. If you put 30 people on the line, this is how much you can accomplish today. If you put 15 people on the line, you can accomplish half of that,” said one person involved in the meeting, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly. “You can change the productivity over time with a smaller input of personnel, but not this filing season. This is where we are today.”