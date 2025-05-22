Tax bill passed by House Republicans would gut Biden-era clean energy tax credits

WASHINGTON — The multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package passed by House Republicans early Thursday would gut clean energy tax credits that Democrats approved three years ago while supporting increased mining, drilling and other traditional energy production.
A marathon session that began Wednesday resulted in 1,100-plus page legislation that curbs billions of dollars in spending across food assistance, student loans, Medicaid and action to address climate change.
The bill, which now heads to the Senate, repeals or phases out more quickly clean energy tax credits passed in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act during former President Joe Biden's term. Biden's climate law has been considered monumental for the clean energy transition, but the House bill effectively renders moot much of the law's incentives for renewable energy such as wind and solar power.
Clean energy advocates said the bill walks back the largest government investment in clean energy in history.
''In a bid to cut taxes for billionaires and provide a grab bag of goodies to Big Oil, the majority in the House took a sledgehammer to clean energy tax credits and to the protection of our public lands," said Christy Goldfuss, executive director of the Natural Resources Defense Council.
''These credits are delivering billions of dollars in new investments in homegrown American energy -- creating jobs, lowering energy costs and addressing the climate crisis that is fueling floods, fires and heat waves,'' Goldfuss said.
President Donald Trump celebrated the bill's passage, calling it ''arguably the most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed in the History of our Country.'' Trump appealed to the Senate to pass the measure as soon as possible and send it to his desk.
The Senate hopes to wrap up its version by the Fourth of July holiday. At least four Republican senators, led by Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have urged continuation of energy tax credits, including support for traditional and renewable energy sources. Republican-led states and Congressional districts have benefited from billions of dollars in clean energy manufacturing investments spurred by the Biden-era subsidies.