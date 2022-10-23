Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — John Tavares scored two power-play goals and Auston Matthews finished with three assists, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

David Kampf and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto, which was kicking off a five-game trip.

Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves for Toronto, giving him victories in all four of his starts this season.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets in front of a sellout crowd of 15,325 fans at Canada Life Centre, many clad in Maple Leafs jerseys.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg.

New Jets head coach Rick Bowness lost his season debut. He missed the team's first four games after testing positive for COVID-19.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Toronto led 3-1 after the second.

The Leafs finished 2 for 3 on the power play. The Jets were 0 for 3.

ON A ROLL

Leafs forward William Nylander extended his point streak to four games, adding an assist to give him two goals and a pair of assists during that span.

NO EHLERS

The Jets were without top-line winger Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body). He was put on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Oct. 18.

Ehlers is expected to also miss Monday's home game against St. Louis. He was replaced by Mason Appleton.

UP NEXT

Toronto: At Las Vegas on Monday in the second of a five-game trip.

Winnpeg: Hosts St. Louis Blues on Monday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports