Tatum to miss remainder of playoffs after Achilles tendon surgery, imperiling Celtics' repeat hopes

BOSTON — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had surgery Tuesday to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon that will sideline him for the remainder of the playoffs, the team announced.
The Celtics announced the extent of Tatum's injury and the surgery a day after the six-time All-Star went down in the Celtics' 121-113 Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks, putting both the hopes of the defending champions repeating and Tatum's playing status for next season in doubt.
They did not give a timetable for his return but said a full recovery was expected.
When Kevin Durant tore his Achilles tendon during the 2019 NBA Finals, he wound up missing the entire 2019-2020 season.
The 27-year-old Tatum is leading the Celtics in points (28.1), rebounds (11.5) and assists (5.4) per game for the second straight postseason.
The Knicks lead the Celtics 3-1 in their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Game 5 is in Boston on Wednesday night.
Tatum was carried off the court with 2:58 remaining in Monday night's game. The Celtics had just turned the ball over and as Tatum moved for the loose ball, his leg gave out and he went down. He buried his face in a towel in obvious pain while grabbing at his leg above the ankle after the noncontact injury.
Tatum scored 42 points, his highest total during these playoffs and one of the best all-round postseason performances of his career, before he was hurt.