Tatis scores go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the 9th as the Padres edge the Pirates 2-1

Tatis, who exited Friday night's win in the third inning after taking a 93 mph pitch off his left forearm, led off the ninth with a double. He stole third and took off when a pitch from Bednar (0-3) to Xander Bogaerts skipped in front of catcher Joey Bart. The ball squirted to Bart's right and Tatis' slide just beat Bart's lunging tag to give the Padres their fourth straight victory.