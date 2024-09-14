Tatís homers, Cease strikes out 10 as Padres blank Giants 5-0

Cease (13-11) recorded his 1,000th career strikeout in the third inning when he got Donovan Walton looking. He held the Giants to four hits and two walks, and also got some help from defense in the sixth when Tatís and Jake Cronenworth combined to cut down Heliot Ramos at the plate on a double by Patrick Bailey. The 28-year-old got his first win since Aug. 17.