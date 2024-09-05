Tatis hits walk-off single in 10th to give the Padres a 6-5 victory over the Tigers

Merrill has come on strong in the second half and is pushing Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes in the race for NL Rookie of the Year. Merrill was named NL Rookie of the Month for August on Tuesday. The 21-year-old was a prized shortstop prospect but was moved to center field in spring training to replace Trent Grisham, who went to the New York Yankees along with Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade on Dec. 7.