MUSIC

Taste of Minnesota

In its second iteration in downtown Minneapolis, the resurrected Taste of Minnesota is aiming for a little hometown flavor with its music. The Wallflowers return on Saturday to the Twin Cities, where frontman Jakob Dylan spent many childhood summers with his father, Bob Dylan. Headlining on Saturday is country powerhouse Martina McBride of "Independence Day" fame. Sunday's big attraction is Minneapolis-launched Morris Day & the Time, preceded by original Time members Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Other local musicians round out the lineups, including Sounds of Blackness, Johnny Holm Band, Sophia Eris and Gear Daddies. (noon to 8 p.m. Sat. & Sun. Nicollet Mall, Mpls., free, tasteofmn.com)

JON BREAM

Miranda Lambert

It's been a minute since the much-acclaimed country star has had a hit (2021′s "Drunk [And I Don't Wanna Go Home]" with Elle King). But she has a new collaboration with white-hot Lainey Wilson coming, called "Good Horses." And Lambert dropped a new single, "Wranglers," in May, and she's been teasing another one, "For Anyone Who Needs to Move On," on social media. Yes, Lambert is going to deliver a new recorded-in-Texas album this year (it's "very country," she promises of her 10th studio effort). Meanwhile, the feisty Texan has a jukebox full of classics from "From the House That Built Me" to "Kerosene" to fill a set list. (8 p.m. Fri., Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater, $90-$150, etix.com)

J.B.

Trampled by Turtles

The harborside homecoming concert by the high-wired acoustic string band that played its first gig 21 years ago up the shore at Sir Benedict's Tavern has turned into one of Duluth's most popular annual events, with Trampled fans from all over coming to take part. This year's installment comes between the sextet's spring tour dates with Turnpike Troubadours and fall shows with the Avett Brothers. Big crowds are their norm these days. Indiana's harmonious rock unit Houndmouth of "Sedona" fame opens. (6 p.m. Sat., Bayfront Festival Park, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, resale tickets only, first-avenue.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Niall Horan

Harry who?! OK, One Direction's resident Irishman still has a long way to go in surpassing the success of a certain other ex-member of the U.K. boy band. But Horan has made great headway in recent years starting with his second solo album, 2020′s "Heartbreak Weather," which produced the breathy hits "Slow Hands" and "This Town." A TV stint as a coach on "The Voice" last year dovetailed nicely into this year's release of "The Show," an album that blends in sunny L.A. flavor and synth-pop influences, as evidenced by his latest hit single, "Heaven." Horan's first arena-headlining U.S. solo tour features alternating 1D songs in the set lists and New Yorker Del Water Gap as an opener. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $25-$255, ticketmaster.com)

C.R.

U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America

Strike up the band! If what your Independence Day festivities have been missing is a good, old-fashioned band concert full of marches, show tunes and patriotic music performed by dapperly dressed uniformed personnel, such an opportunity awaits you lakeside on Friday. While the main Air Force bands are based in Washington, D.C., and Colorado, everywhere in between is represented by this 45-piece ensemble, which is made up of experienced musicians of the rank of airman or higher. Conducting is Maj. Dustin Doyle. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Lake Harriet Band Shell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Mpls., free, minneapolisparks.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Minnesota Orchestra

The orchestra takes it outside for four concerts that give you a taste of their world-renowned way with classical fare (Beethoven, Edvard Grieg and Carlos Simon), lighter pops pieces (Leroy Anderson and John Philip Sousa) and film music from John Williams. Norman Huynh conducts. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Lake Harriet Band Shell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Mpls., 8:30 p.m. July 10, Hilde Center for the Performing Arts, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth, 7:30 p.m. July 11, Lakefront Park Bandshell, 505 1st St., Hudson, Wis., 8 p.m. July 13, Lake Park Bandshell, Lake Park Drive, Winona, free, minnesotaorchestra.org)

R.H.

ART

Frank Buffalo Hyde

Onondaga/Niimíipuu artist Frank Buffalo Hyde (Nez Perce) takes inspiration from pop culture, the commodification of American Indian culture and contemporary Native American identity. Hyde was born in Santa Fe, N.M., and his work is filled with color, satire and familiar figures like the buffalo, Batman and Andy Warhol. Speaking to the deeper collective unconsciousness that prevails in the 21st century, Hyde's work delivers insight with a punch. Ends July 13. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Fri., noon-3 p.m. Sat., All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., free, allmyrelationsarts.org or 612-425-4684)

ALICIA ELER

Steve Ozone

Photographer Steve Ozone probes the random discarded items that we encounter on the street. Reflecting on the proliferation of these objects during the pandemic, he asks more questions about how they may have gotten there, and what will happen. He's particularly concerned about plastic bags, which take hundreds of years to break down. Public reception July 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Ends July 12. (Open by appt. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Av. N., Mpls., 612-419-0107 or trafficzoneart.com)

A.E.

DANCE

'Peter and the Wolf'

Continental Ballet Company's 30-minute version of "Peter and the Wolf" offers an enticing introduction to ballet for the youngest of audience members, with its cast of animal characters and playful music. The company will perform the piece as part of the Bloomington's Arts in the Parks series, after first presenting a series of classical solos. It's a family-oriented show presented outdoors in a natural grass amphitheater — audiences are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. (7 p.m. Tue., Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington, free, 952-563-8877, bloomingtonmn.gov/pr/arts-parks)

FAMILY

CoComelon Party Time

It's a celebratory shindig for youth as the popular children's program comes to life and kids can meet the characters in person. Party with Cody, JJ, TomTom, Nina and YoYo for imaginative play. Take a pretend hot air balloon ride, whiz through the rainbow play zone and participate in a story time and singalong. (Multiple showtimes 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri., 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., $35, The Royal Sonesta, 35 S. 7th St., Mpls., cocomelonparytime.com)

MELISSA WALKER