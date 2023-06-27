MUSIC

Taste of Minnesota

In the spirit of hot dish being a Minnesota culinary staple, the music lineup for this revived holiday festival — reborn after an eight-year hiatus and relocated to downtown Minneapolis — is a messy hodgepodge in perhaps a tasty way. Day 1 features late-'90s California pop-rockers Third Eye Blind of "Semi-Charmed Life" fame with homegrown Warped Tour vets Motion City Soundtrack, Fabulous Armadillos, the Steeles and more. Day 2 includes Big Boi of "Hey Ya!"-shaking Atlanta hip-hop duo OutKast with "Drift Away" regurgitator Uncle Kracker, White Iron Band and Molly Maher. (Noon-8 p.m. Sun. & Mon., Nicollet Mall between Washington Av. S. & S. 5th St., Mpls., free, all-ages, tasteofmn.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Erykah Badu

It's her Unfollow Me Tour because, as Badu explained to Vibe, "So following me wouldn't really benefit you because you are on your journey." The title also alludes to cancel culture. No need to cancel the high priestess of neo-soul because she hasn't released a proper studio album since 2010. She promises to present "Appletree," "On & On" and other classics with a fresh vibe and cosmic visuals. Always a captivating live performer, she was a mesmerizing treat at the Armory in Minneapolis in 2021. Now she steps up to an arena, with the help of hip-hop ace Yasiin Bey, best remembered for "Body Rock" when he was known as Mos Def. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $43-$450, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

The Honeydogs

A sweet flashback for '90s music scenesters in the Twin Cities, St. Paul brothers Adam and Noah Levy — currently gigging in Turn Turn Turn and Soul Asylum, respectively — are reuniting with other early era members of their jangly, Beatles-gone-Americana rock band to celebrate the first vinyl release of their 1996 album, "Everything, I Bet You." The independent sophomore record helped the Honeydogs land a deal with Mercury Records and get them out on the road with such earnest, bright-eyed ditties as "Your Blue Door," and "Miriam." Humbird and Jake La Botz open. (8 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, axs.com)

C.R.

Talib Kweli

The influential Brooklyn hip-hop vet isn't the first rapper to perform at the Minneapolis supper club famous for jazz, but he's probably the biggest. He first made his mark with Yasiin Bey (then Mos Def) as the duo Black Star and their landmark 2002 debut album, which they finally followed up last year. In the interim, Kweli amassed an impressive and innovative eight-LP solo discography, which he'll spotlight here with a funky and — yes! — jazzy live band. (6:30 and 9 p.m. Sat., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $45-$55, dakotacooks.com)

C.R.

A Festival of Organs

If you crave the full-body experience of a massive pipe organ at full blow, 11 opportunities await you when the North Central American Guild of Organists gathers. Launched with three organ concertos with orchestra (7 p.m. Tue., Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas, North Cleveland and Ashland avenues, St. Paul), it also features music for organ, brass and choir (7 p.m. July 5, Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Av., St. Paul), a church opera by Stephen Paulus (7 p.m. July 6, House of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Av., St. Paul), and recitals all over town, including by renowned English organist Wayne Marshall (7:30 p.m. July 7, Northrop Auditorium, 84 Church St. SE., Mpls.) ($20-$30; northcentralago2023.org)

ROB HUBBARD

THEATER

'The Pirates of Treasure Island'

Brian Pierce has written the story and composed half-a-dozen songs for this swashbuckling musical loosely based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel about pirates searching for gold. Aimed at youngsters, the 65-minute one-act has some narrative twists. Jim Hawkins is a disguised girl seeking adventure. Long John Silver and the Parrot are among the characters with songs sung to a jazz- and blues-inflected score. It's presented by Sidekick Theatre, founded 10 years ago by Tim Stolz, whose family formerly owned the Old Log Theatre in Excelsior. Expect a lot of action and laughs, Stolz said. (June 27-Aug. 11. 10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Dr., Bloomington. $14-$19. 612-440-7529, sidekicktheatre.com.)

ROHAN PRESTON

ART

Kahlil Robert Irving

A blizzard postponed the opening of artist Kahlil Robert Irving's exhibition "Archaeology of the Present" back in February. The snow is officially gone, and the opening of Irving's exhibition is here. In his work, he takes everyday objects, and then re-creates and recontextualizes them as a way to discuss racialized systems of control and oppression. (Thu. at 6 p.m., Cinema and Wurtele Upper Garden, Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., free, walkerart.org)

ALICIA ELER

Dakota Sacred Hoop Walk

Artist Marlena Myles, member of Spirit Lake Dakota Tribe, created an augmented reality art exhibition for the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Myles' five-stop exhibition begins at the Harrison Sculpture Garden with "High Point," then weaves through stops signifying the arrival of spring, the oak tree and others, concluding at the bronze sculpture "Kiciuzapi," created by Sicangu Lakota artist John Sterner. To get started, download the Revelo AR app and buy a daily admission ticket. (Through fall 2023. 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. $15, free for members, those 15 and under and Indigenous people, arb.umn.edu)

A.E.

DANCE

'Michhil Processional 3'

For decades, Ojibwe leader Sharon Day has led "Nibi" (water) walks, where she connects with rivers and other bodies of water as a spiritual practice and to raise awareness about respecting the environment. Day's work is being honored with an event by Ananya Dance Theatre, which is the third of five processions, in a series called "Michhil Processional." It's aimed at building organizing strength through physical movement and will be held along the Stone Arch Bridge. Music, dance and ritual come together in this call to honor the relationship with the bodies of water. (6 p.m. Fri., east side of Stone Arch Bridge, Father Hennepin Park, 651-650-3564, facebook.com)

SHEILA REGAN

FAMILY

Taste of Canterbury

It won't be a Tuesday, but there will be lots of tacos. The racetrack's summer culinary series turns to the popular handheld food with birria, grilled red snapper and taco de adobada varieties. If that's not enough, sides vary from grilled vegetables to frijoles de la olla and empanadas. There also will be sweet deserts of churros and tres leches cake. Because tequila makes a great accompaniment, a coordinated drink menu features a variety of cocktails made from the agave plant turned spirit. If the tequila becomes liquid courage, guests can bet on the horses at the racetrack. (4:30-8 p.m. Sat., $60, 1100 Canterbury Road, Shakopee, canterburypark.com)