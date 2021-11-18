MORAGA, Calif. — Matthias Tass had a career-high 25 points as Saint Mary's beat Bellarmine 73-64 on Wednesday night.

Tass shot 9 for 11 from the line.

Tommy Kuhse had 15 points and six assists for Saint Mary's (4-0). Logan Johnson added 10 points. Kyle Bowen had eight rebounds.

Alex Ducas, the Gaels' second leading scorer coming into the contest at 13.0 points per game, was held to 6 points on 0-of-10 shooting.

Dylan Penn scored a career-high 27 points for the Knights (0-3).

