VERMILLION, S.D. — Five Coyotes scored in double-figures led by Tasos Kamateros' 21 points as South Dakota earned its first Summit League victory of the season with a 92-84 win over St. Thomas on Thursday night.
Kruz Perrott-Hunt was 7-for-14 shooting (4-for-5 on three-pointers) to finish with 19 points for the Coyotes (6-8, 1-1 Summit League).
Andrew Rohde finished with 22 points and five assists for the Tommies (11-5, 2-1). Parker Bjorklund added 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for St. Thomas. Brooks Allen also had 17 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Maryland holds off No. 25 NC State in Duke's Mayo Bowl
Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Octavian Smith, Chad Ryland kicked three field goals and Maryland outlasted No. 25 North Carolina State 16-12 to win the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday.
Gophers
As Gophers' P.J. Fleck says goodbye to key players, he's excited for the future, too
Fleck had an emotional send-off with the likes of Mohamed Ibrahim and Tanner Morgan on Thursday, but some young players showed their promise in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Gophers
No. 16 Maryland halts Gophers women's winning streak at three with 107-85 pounding
The Gophers committed 23 turnovers and trailed by 19 points in the first half.
World
Brazil mourns Pelé, who made every part of the country proud
Down a dirt road in the mountains of Minas Gerais, Pelé's home state, Jorge Tavares received the news of the star's death from a 4 a.m. newscast.
Sports
No. 16 Maryland women beat Minnesota 107-85
Diamond Miller scored 22 points, Shyanne Sellers added 19 points with nine rebounds and No. 16 Maryland scored 30 points off Minnesota turnovers in a 107-85 win on Friday.