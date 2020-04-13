Tarvaris Jackson, who started 21 games at quarterback for the Vikings from 2006-10, was killed in an auto accident on Sunday night.

He was 36.

Jackson, who was the quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State, died near Montgomery, Ala., when his car left the road and struck a tree, ESPN reported.

"That's tragic. It puts things in perspective," said Matt Birk, who was the Vikings center with Jackson from 2006-08. "You put as much into your career as you can, then you have this picture of when your career is over you can kind of be able to relax and live the good life. That's sad."

Taken out of Alabama State with the final pick in the second round in 2006, Jackson helped the Vikings into the playoffs in 2008, and started in a wild-card playoff loss to the Eagles before backing up Brett Favre in 2009 and 2010.

"Tarvaris was a pretty even-keeled guy," Birk said. "Had a great sense of humor even though a lot was expected of him. A lot was put on him but he didn't take himself too seriously.

"He was a good teammate. … It's really sad."

Jackson was the starting quarterback for Seattle in 2011 before being traded to Buffalo for a seventh round pick. He returned to the Seahawks to back up Russell Wilson from 2013-15. Jackson played briefly during the Seahawks' 43-8 victory over Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Wilson tweeted a picture of a broken heart and wrote (@DangeRussWilson), "TJack ... you will be missed. Praying for your family...Love you man."

Jackson played in 59 NFL regular season games, starting 34. He was 17-17 as a starter.

With the Vikings, he threw 24 touchdown passes and had 22 interceptions in 36 games, with a passer rating of 76.6.

The Vikings lost to the Eagles 26-14 in a playoff game at the Metrodome on Jan. 4, 2009. Asante Samuel intercepted a Jackson pass and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown; Jackson was 15-for-35 for 164 yards in the loss.

Former Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) tweeted, "During 2 training camps I competed with Tarvaris Jackson for the starting spot with the @Vikings before Favre arrived both seasons. For two guys fighting for the same job, we got along exceptionally well. TJack loved his family and teammates, and they loved him back. RIP #7."