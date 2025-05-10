Tarling wins Giro stage 2 by a second over new overall leader Roglic

TIRANA, Albania — British cyclist Joshua Tarling beat pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic by a solitary second in an individual time trial to win the second stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday.
Roglic moved into the pink jersey, albeit only just.
Tarling, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, finished the 14-kilometer (8.5-mile) route through the Albanian capital of Tirana in 16 minutes, seven seconds.
He faced a nervous wait to see if any of the following 58 riders could beat his time. Roglic went close but crossed the line just a second slower, to the obvious relief of Tarling, who shook his head and smiled wryly in the leader's chair.
''It's not nice, I don't want to do it again,'' Tarling said with a laugh when asked about the wait. ''It was a long day for 13k ... Primoz really scared me so, yeah, it was stressful there.''
It was a first Grand Tour stage victory for Tarling, who also became the youngest Giro time trial winner in history at 21.
''I can't believe it to be honest. I've been trying and I'm so happy,'' he added.
Jay Vine was third, three seconds slower than Tarling.