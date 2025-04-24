Tariff turmoil: What P&G, Pepsi and other companies are saying about tariffs

NEW YORK — Tariff worries continue hanging over companies as they report their latest financial results and try to provide guidance on their path ahead.
Some tariffs remain in place against key U.S. trading partners, but others have been postponed to give nations time to negotiate. The tariff and trade picture continues shifting and that makes it difficult for companies and investors to make a reliable assessment of any impact to costs and sales.
Seemingly few industries or companies are being spared from the uncertainty. Food and beverage businesses, pharmaceutical companies, and makers of household staples are among the many companies trying to gauge the potential impact to costs and sales.
A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that companies are right to be focused on tariffs. About 6 in 10 U.S. adults are ''extremely'' or ''very'' concerned about the cost of groceries in the next few months, while about half are highly concerned about the cost of big purchases, such as a car, cellphone or appliance
Here's what companies are saying about tariffs and their potential impact:
Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble, the maker of such products as Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, said Thursday said it's doing whatever it can to reduce higher costs from President Donald Trump's expansive tariffs from shifting sourcing to changing formulation to avoid duties.
But P&G's Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten told reporters on a call that the consumer products giant still will likely have to pass on higher prices to shoppers as early as July.