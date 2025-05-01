Tariff turmoil prompts cloudy forecasts from General Motors, Harley-Davidson for the year ahead

NEW YORK — Uncertainty continues to hang over the latest round of financial results and forecasts for companies both big and small as they try to navigate a global trade system severely shaken by a shift in U.S. policy.
Roughly half of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their latest quarterly financial results, but the focus has been on how they will adjust to tariffs and any change in consumers' behavior. Here's a look a what companies are saying about tariffs and the potential impact:
General Motors
General Motors trimmed one of its profit measures as the carmaker braces for the potential impact from auto tariffs.
Auto companies like General Motors have operations spread out throughout North America, with auto parts and assembly steps often crossing multiple borders before a car is produced.
The company said that it expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest and taxes in a range of $10 billion to $12.5 billion. That's down from a previous range of $13.7 billion to $15.7 billion. The revised guidance includes a current tariff exposure of $4 billion to $5 billion.
President Donald Trump signed executive orders Tuesday to relax some of his 25% tariffs on automobiles and auto parts.
Harley-Davidson