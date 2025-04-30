Tariff turmoil prompts cloudy forecasts from companies for the year ahead

NEW YORK — Uncertainty continues to hang over the latest round of financial results and forecasts for companies both big and small as they try to navigate a global trade system severely shaken by a shift in U.S. policy.
Tariffs and the stark shift in policy has also shaken consumer and business confidence. The U.S. economy shrank during the first quarter of the year, its first drop in three years. Consumer spending has ramped up, likely an effort to get ahead of tariffs, and companies are pulling back on hiring. Stunted consumer spending and weaker employment could further hurt the U.S. economy.
Roughly half of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their latest quarterly financial results, but the focus has been on how they will adjust to tariffs and any change in consumers' behavior. The focus remains blurry for both companies and investors because of the on-again-off-again nature of President Donald Trump's policy
Trump has implemented a range of tariffs on goods from some of the biggest U.S. trading partners and many of those countries have hit back with retaliatory tariffs. At the same time, Trump has pulled back or postponed some tariffs. The situation remains unpredictable and that is problematic for companies trying to plan ahead and investors looking for stability.
Here's what companies are saying about tariffs and the potential impact:
Caterpillar
Caterpillar's latest profit and revenue results fell sharply from a year ago and they also missed Wall Street forecasts.
The heavy machinery maker and industrial bellwether is among the many companies giving investors an uncertain forecast. Its equipment is used by the construction, mining and energy industries. Wall Street often uses Caterpillar's financial position and forecasts as a gauge for how well those industries are performing or will potentially perform in the quarter and year ahead.